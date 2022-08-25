menu

Birkirkara traffic victim identified as Kristina Zivanovic

The 23-year-old woman died after being hit by a bus in Birkirkara

nicole_meilak
25 August 2022, 12:37pm
by Nicole Meilak

Kristina Zivanovic has been identified as the woman who died after being hit by a bus in Birkirkara on Wednesday.

Zivanoic died after being hit by a public transport bus on Triq Notabile in Birkirkara.

According to police, the accident happened at around 12:15pm.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called for assistance and an ambulance took the Serbian woman to Mater Dei hospital.

She was certified dead moments later.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.