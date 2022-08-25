Birkirkara traffic victim identified as Kristina Zivanovic

Kristina Zivanovic has been identified as the woman who died after being hit by a bus in Birkirkara on Wednesday.

Zivanoic died after being hit by a public transport bus on Triq Notabile in Birkirkara.

According to police, the accident happened at around 12:15pm.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called for assistance and an ambulance took the Serbian woman to Mater Dei hospital.

She was certified dead moments later.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.