Paschalino Cefai charged with assaulting partner, breaching bail conditions

Paschalino Cefai has been charged with assaulting his partner and breaching bail conditions in connection with an alleged domestic incident in Birkirkara.

Cefai, 46, from Żebbuġ, Gozo, was arraigned in court after police were called to the couple’s residence following reports of a loud argument.

Both Cefai and his partner were reportedly injured during the incident.

The court heard that Cefai is a repeat offender with a lengthy criminal record, which includes a previous conviction for stabbing a man inside the Gozo courts.

In the latest case, Cefai pleaded not guilty to the charges. He did not request bail and was remanded in custody. The court ordered that he be held at Mount Carmel Hospital to receive medical care.

Cefai was represented by lawyers Mario and Nicholas Mifsud.