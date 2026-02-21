Man arrested in Marsa over suspected cannabis trafficking

A 42-year-old man from Niger, resident in Marsaskala, has been arrested in Marsa in connection with alleged drug trafficking.

In a statement, the police said officers were alerted at around 5pm on Friday to a man acting suspiciously in Spencer Gardens and possibly selling drugs.

Following searches carried out on the suspect, police said they found approximately 30 packets containing a substance suspected to be cannabis, a block of suspected cannabis, a container with what is believed to be cannabis resin, and an amount of cash.

The man is being held at the police lock-up for further questioning and is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

Police described the arrest as the third this week in connection with alleged drug trafficking and possession in Marsa, adding that they are maintaining a continuous presence in the locality as part of a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal activity.

While cannabis was partially legalised in Malta in 2021, strict limits remain in place. Adults aged 18 and over may possess up to seven grams of cannabis for personal use and may cultivate up to four plants at home for private consumption.

However, the sale of cannabis outside regulated non-profit cannabis associations — commonly referred to as cannabis clubs — remains illegal. These associations are subject to strict rules, including membership caps and controls on distribution. Public smoking and trafficking remain criminal offences.

Police reiterated that abuse of the law and unauthorised sale of cannabis will not be tolerated and urged members of the public to continue reporting information that could help keep communities safe.