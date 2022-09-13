Above average temperatures recorded during summer months

Malta experienced a hotter than average summer this year, with the temperature peaking at 39°C.

The meteorological summer brought air temperatures that ranged between a night-time minimum of 17.2°C recorded in June and a daytime maximum of 39.2°C reached halfway through August.

All three summer months recorded maximum air temperatures that were over 7.0°C higher than their respective monthly norms.

At 38.0°C, last June’s maximum air temperature was 9.2°C higher than the norm but did not break the month’s record of 41.5°C reached in 2021.

The mean sea surface temperatures for the summer months shows that these were between 2°C and 2.7°C higher than the respective monthly norms.

During the summer months a total of 1084.4 sunshine hours were recorded, surpassing the seasonal climate norm by 43.3 hours.

Thunder was also recorded on August 11 and 12, with the former day yielding 5.0 mm of precipitation in Ħal Luqa as some other localities in Malta were hit by more intense showers. A total of 7.0 mm of rainfall was measured by the Meteorological Office in August, making the month the wettest of the summer season. July and August – as June was completely dry - produced a total of 7.2 mm of precipitation, which did not measure up to the seasonal norm of 15.8 mm.

June accounted for summer’s strongest wind gust, which was measured on the tenth day of the month blowing at 40.7 knots from the West by Northwest. These winds brought temporary respite from the high temperatures that had been registered at the beginning of the month.