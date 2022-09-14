Malta Women’s Lobby hits out at all-male Ombudsman appointments

After four men were appointed to the roles of Commissioenrs for Health, Education, Environment and Planning, the Malta Women’s Lobby has pointed out that no woman was appointed Commissioner by the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

In a statement, the lobby group said the appointments suggest that an old boys network prevails in the nomination process of such entities.

“We believe that a greater effort should be made to seek qualified women in the appointment of such roles.”

Commissioners are appointed by the Ombudsman, and operate as autonomous officers of parliament. Like the Ombudsman, they enjoy the same independence and security of tenure. They work independently but coordinate their work with the Office of the Ombudsman.

The current Ombudsman is Anthony Mifsud, whose replacement has been a bone of political contention. His term ended in March last year, but he has remained in office because there has been no political consensus on who should replace him.

The Ombudsman is appointed by parliament wit a two-thirds majority vote, which means cross-party support is necessary.

Despite this, Mifsud went on to appoint several commissioners within his office on Tuesday. He re-appointed architect Alan Saliba as commissioner for environment and planning, and retained former chief justice Vincent De Gaetano as commissioner for education. This will be the second five-year term for the two commissioners.

In addition, Mifsud appointed Prof Raymond Galea as the new health commissioner after Charles Messina’s two five-year terms expired. Galea worked as ca consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Mater Dei Hospital since 2000, and in 2012 was appointed head of the Malta Postrgraduate Medical Training Programme.