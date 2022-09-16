Activists remember Loujin, young girl who died in Maltese waters, at vigil for lives lost at sea

Activists joined Archbishop Charles Scicluna and President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca for a vigil organised by Moviment Graffitti in memory of Loujin Ahmed Nasif and others who died at sea.

Loujin was one of 62 people who spent days in distress earlier this month in Malta's search and rescue zone close to Crete. The people on board eventually disembarked in Crete last week, but Loujin died of thirst while being airlifted to a hospital after she was found unconscious during the rescue operation.

Her last words were "Mother, I'm thirsty".

Archbishop Charles Scicluna said these words reminded him of Christ's last words on the Cross before his death. He added that, as a society, "we have to shoulder responsibility for her death".

Malta's search and rescue zone covers a large stretch of water reaching close to Crete - but Scicluna said this was no excuse to deny helping those in distress.

"We expect an explanation in PArliament as to why no help was given and what the government policy is. We expect better. If our policy is not to help people in need, then we say not in our name."

President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca shared this sentiment. She said that these actions are "not happening in our name" and do not reflect the beliefs of the Maltese people.

She asked parents, including those who accused the girl's mother of putting her in danger, to reflect on what they would do if their own children were in danger.

Claria Cutajar, an activist with Moviment Graffitti, said that human rights violations had become a "murderous pattern" with over 20,000 people dying in the Mediterranean sea between 2015 and 2021.

"We ask the Maltese government to reconsider your decision not to engage. Put an end to policies that currently dehumanise and brutalise the most vulnerable people, that deny the right to asylum, that delay rescue, that force people back into war zones and detention camps, and policies that kill a four-year-old girl and other children at sea."