[WATCH] PN to initiate legal challenge over utility bills overcharge

The Nationalist Party will be launching a legal challenge to overcharges in utility bills, leader Bernard Grech announced on Monday evening.

“We spoke with experts and you also came to the Dar Centrali with your utility bills. There are those who told us that the theft continued. The only way you can get your money back is through a legal challenge,” he told supporters.

Visibly distraught after his father’s death on Sunday, Bernard Grech was addressing a political event in Siggiewi, held as part of Independence Day activities being organised by the party.

Back in May 2021, the PN had launched a campaign for the refunding of overcharged utility bills, inviting those affected by overcharges to register interest in receiving compensation.

The issue revolves around the billing tariff and the fact that bills were issued every two months with no reconciliation at the end of the year, opening up consumers to the possibility of being overcharged.

In a recent judgment in a case filed by two consumers, the judge declared that the method used by utilities billing company ARMS to bill consumers for their electricity consumption was not only incorrect, but illegal.

Government is challenging the court ruling, although committing itself to changing the billing system as from the start of this year.

The PN leader said officials will be contacting those interested in passing on utility bills with which they were overcharged. He also said a website has been launched where people will be able to register their overcharged utility bills.

“This is the way the Nationalist Party, as an Opposition will be working towards giving you the quality of life you deserve,” he said.

Sticking to the slogan chosen by the party for its Independence Day celebrations – The Quality of Life we deserve – he mentioned a number of sectors which have been overlooked by government.

“Improving our quality of life means investing in our communities. It means having a healthcare system we deserve,” he said. “It means not having a government that gambles with our healthcare.”

He also said that government needs to invest in the country’s police force. “We always hear about more police constables leaving the force.”

Grech also made reference to the increase in food prices across the country. “A good quality of life means government addresses the problems of increase in prices, and not blame it on the war and do nothing.”

Looking back at the day Malta gained its independence from the United Kingdom, he said today’s politicians must continue working in that spirit.

“Our forefather’s decisions meant we now enjoy a better quality of life, and today we have the duty to continue working in that spirit,” he stated.

MPs Paula Mifsud Bonnici and Mark Anthony Sammut, together with PN secretary general Michael Piccinino also addressed the event.