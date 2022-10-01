Beverage container refund scheme to go live with 320 machines

Malta’s first plastic beverage container refund scheme is set to go live on Monday, 14 November with the installation of 85% of the Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) by the licensed operator, Circular Economy Malta.

In total, 320 RVMs are being installed across Malta and Gozo. Consumers will be able to return empty beverage containers to the RVMs and get back the €0.10c deposit on each container, in the form of vouchers redeemable at retail outlets that sell such beverage containers.

The refundable deposit of €0.10c will be charged on each beverage container and shall not be subject to VAT, clearly indicated as a separate cost from the price of the beverage on all receipts and invoices.

The scheme will collect and recycle plastic, steel, aluminium or glass beverage containers.

These bottles or cans, with a capacity ranging from 0.1 litres to 3 litres, include; water and flavoured water, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, ciders, beers, and malt beverages, ready to drink coffee, flavoured alcoholic beverages with an alcoholic content level which does not exceed 5%,and dilutables.

Wines, spirits, and juices are excluded from the scheme.

When consumers return empty beverage containers to a vending machine, they will immediately receive a voucher for the full €0.10c value of the deposit, redeemable at retails outlets that sell these beverage products.

Consumers should not squash containers or remove their labels before depositing them in the machines, as otherwise they will not be able to issue the deposit vouchers.

This scheme will incentivise the public to choose sustainable waste disposal and recycling, while discouraging littering of plastics and other polluting waste on land and at sea. It will also contribute to Malta’s efforts to recover 90% of single use beverage containers for recycling by 2026.

“The scheme aims to cultivate a culture among public and private stakeholders that embraces the economic and, most importantly, the environmental benefits of the circularity of resources,” Ing. Jason Vella, Chief Executive Officer of CEMalta, said.

He encouraged the public to actively participate in this scheme for a cleaner environment and a more sustainable future.

Economic operators who engage in the production, importation, distribution or sales of the above-mentioned beverage products are required to register with the operator by the launch date of the scheme.

For more information contact CEMalta on [email protected] or by phone on 2226 8200.