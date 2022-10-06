Malta urged to engage with civil society in media reforms

Malta must comply with international standards, engage with civil society, and ensure accountability and transparency in its media reform process, a Council of Europe Commissioner urged.

Dunja Mijatovic is the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights. On Tuesday, Mijatovic published an exchange of letters with Prime Minister Robert Abela between the end of September and beginning of October.

In her letter, Mijatovic stressed that the Maltese authorities should step up investigative efforts to identify and bring justice to everyone who was responsible for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, including those who masterminded.

She said she was concerned that the committee of experts tasked with providing advice on changes to the media sector in Malta did not reach out to civil society for feedback, “and that its working process lacks transparency”.

Mijotovic raised concern on difficulties to assess information of public interest, and the use of SLAPPs in response to freedom of information requests.

She referenced specifically to appeals lodged by forty government entities against decisions made by the Data Protection Commissioner in favour of freedom of information requests made by The Shift News.

“Although the judicial process is still ongoing, the appeals already send a chilling message to media actors and the Maltese people at large that the government is ready to vigorously counter efforts to place official information under public scrutiny.”

In his response to her concerns, Abela noted that someone was already sentenced over the murder last year, while the alleged mastermind was indicted and two others were charged.

He said that he held meetings with several stakeholders, including the Caruana Galizia family, the Institute of Maltese Journalists, and foreign organisations.

“The meetings were constructive, comprehensive, and essential in achieving common ground, especially on the aims and objectives of safeguarding the protection of journalists and the media in Malta.”

He insisted that the consultation process leading up to the draft bills was a wide-ranging one, while descriving the draft Bills as “ground-breaking and innovative” within the European context.

Read the letters here and here.