[WATCH] Minister defends Malta full-up narrative, says police mentality changing on migration

Changes in the police corps are leading to a change in mentality on migration, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said on the three police constables charged with abducting and assaulting foreign nationals.

On Tuesday, Camilleri defended past government rhetoric on Malta being “full up” with migrants, saying that it was justified at a time when large numbers of irregular migrants coming to Malta’s shores was not sustainable.

He said that many whistleblowing changes have been implemented in the police corps, with body cameras adding a level of transparency to police operations. “This change in mentality led to a person reporting the incident.”

“A positive aspect is that there were colleagues who filed a report when they saw this happen.”

Three police constables were charged between Sunday and Monday with abducting and assaulting foreign nationals in the line of duty.

All three pleaded not guilty to the charges but were denied bail.

He said the corps should continue to work to make sure that such cases are reported immediately. “In this case, I’m pleased with the police corps because all the necessary steps were taken.”

He said Malta’s immigration policy is just one based on prevention, return, and repatriation. “I feel there’s a need, as politicians, government, and authorities, to communicate more on immigration.”

“Racism and other related things come from a lack of information. It needs to be addressed in this way.”