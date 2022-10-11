Only one student pursuing four-year Junior College course, Prime Minister says

Only one student applied to study at Junior College over a four-year period, according to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Abela said that he was sure only few students would make use of the scheme. “We wanted to give at least one student the opportunity to achieve their aspirations.”

Junior College introduced the four-year courses for students who are unable to finish their studies in two years with one of the college heads indicating that some students were also breadwinners. The college's decision raised eyebrows among some academics, who questioned whether this lower school standards.

Students pursuing four-year courses are able to study two subjects at A level and four at Intermediate level.

Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting took place at St Nicholas College secondary school in Dingli and centred around education. Cabinet heard interventions from a number of stakeholders, including headmasters and union leaders.

The Prime Minister also announced that the government will widen the assistance offered under Scheme 9 to students from disadvantaged backgrounds from this scholastic year. The new rules will allow these students to benefit from all provisions in the scheme, which is intended to provide assistance in the purchase of uniforms and exempts these students from photocopy and stationery expenses, and also provides students with a lunch.

Two students from the school, George Vella and Antonia Ciappara, insisted that the education system is not fit for teaching students about life beyond their school desks.

Vella said students should learn how to transfer school skills into everyday life. He mentioned that students should learn to discuss issues openly while respecting each other’s opinions. Ciappara added that the education system focuses too much on academics, suggesting that extracurricular activities be organised on school grounds.

She raised a point on continuous assessments, saying that they increase uncertainty as teachers across schools grade their students in different ways. “These shortcomings need to be addressed immediately.”

She also suggested that physics should not be a mandatory subject for students, while computer science and IT should be categorised as science subjects.

On uniforms, Ciappara said that current rules are uncomfortable for girls who are forced to wear trousers, even in the summer months.

Education Minister Clifton Grima concluded the meeting by saying that the educational system is not there to prepare students to become workers, but to attain all the skills necessary to face the real world.