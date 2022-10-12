[WATCH] ‘We’re all human, but we must move forward’ – Bernard Grech on Adrian Delia

We’re all human, but we must move forward, was Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s response to a recent public spat between supporters of Adrian Delia and those who believe in Grech’s leadership in the Nationalist Party.

In comments to MaltaToday on Wednesday, Grech said that he met with Adrian Delia a few days ago and discussed “the party’s responsibility” in improving quality of life.

“We understand everything that can happen. We’re all human, but we must move forward. This country needs a strong Nationalist Party.”

In a recent interview with Lovin Malta, Grech objected to his interviewe’s suggestion that things within the PN had not changed much over the past two years. As an example, Grech said that this time there were no MPs trying to depose him by going to the President of the Republic.

The statement elicited Delia’s ire, who insisted that the incident should not be the yardstick by which to measure the party’s progress.

Delia had lost a vote of confidence within his parliamentary group when he was leade of the Nationalist Party. He was eventually forced to hold a fresh leadership election in which he ran against Grech.

Delia’s comment on Facebook sparked off a public spat between his supporters and others who believe in Grech, exposing a wound that keeps surfacing every now and then.

Grech went on to comment on the results of a recent MaltaToday survey, which showed abysmal ratings for Grech and for the Nationalist Party.

“I think it’s important to continue working. I understand everyone has a responsibility and I feel like I should continue pushing, as the parliamentary group is also committed to do.”

He said that the parliamentary group convened yesterday and discussed these issues. “The parliamentary group is determined, as I am, to continue working. We have an important role in this country to continue fighting for a better quality of life.”

The MaltaToday survey showed that among those aged between 16 and 35, the PN only registered the support of 7.3%. For the first time, the PN was eclipsed within this age cohort by ADPD, which registered 8.3%, its best result.

The PN also suffers as a result of a lack of trust in its leader, Bernard Grech. The survey showed that Grech only enjoyed the trust of 6.9% of young voters, which contrasted with political rival Robert Abela’s 34.7%.

