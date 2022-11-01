Revamped Msida Creek project not enough as groups call for more changes

Revamped plans for the Msida Creek flyover project still do not prioritise walking, cycling and the general public, according to 11 environmental organisations.

“While the new plans present an aesthetic improvement, organisations and experts in the field are frustrated to note how this multi-million major infrastructural project is yet again failing to cater for the social and functional character of Msida, beyond being a junction for car traffic,” the organisations said.

New plans for the project were published by Infrastructure Malta last week, following an outcry when the original plans to construct two flyovers in Msida’s main square were unveiled.

The new design includes just one flyover that will elevate traffic to and from Regional Road thus eliminating the lights near the Labour Party club, a large public square in front of the church, and a sea water canal to cater for flood waters. The designs show a greener area but still prioritises cars in this main crossroads.

The groups said Msida Creek is first and foremost the social and cultural centre of the town, but also an important pedestrian intersection for the local community, members of the educational institutions in the vicinity, and users of the public transport network.

The groups said the current proposal lacks safe and efficient connections for anyone not inside a car between Msida and the University and the skate park, as well as between Msida and Birkirkara. The plans also lack dedicated bus lanes and lumps pedestrians and cyclists together in what will undoubtedly be congested paths, and has a complete absence of specially designated bike lanes.

“We also note how, according to the renders, the fishing community of Msida will be relocated into the narrow canals. Apart from our general scepticism towards the upkeep of these canals, this move seemingly gives way to an extension of the yacht marina into the heart of Msida, yet again sending the message that big business is given priority over community texture,” they said.

The groups welcomed IM’s willingness to revise the original plans, which now incorporate some of the public’s initial concerns. “We therefore expect that they will again consider further improvements to give the area the long-term vision it deserves,” they added.

The press statement was endorsed by Moviment Graffitti, Friends of the Earth Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, The Archaeological Society Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Nature Trust - FEE Malta, BirdLife Malta, Rota, Extinction Rebellion Malta, ACT and Ramblers Malta.