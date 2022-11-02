Bicycle routes: ‘Seeing is believing,’ Greens say

ADPD has welcomed the Transport Minister’s decision to invest in a dedicated cycling route network but remains sceptical until it actually materialises.

Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said stakeholders must be involved from the beginning in any plans for commuter cycling routes.

“We just hope that experienced mobility consultants and engineers are engaged and that when the necessary decisions to prioritise pedestrians, cyclists, scooters and public transport need to be taken, Aaron Farrugia and government don't back down,” Cacopardo said.

ADPD believes a major priority should be connecting post-secondary institutions, MCAST and the University of Malta campuses, to the surrounding towns.

“It is also pertinent to point out that despite Minister Farrugia’s commitment, the absolute priority once again afforded to private cars in the wasteful Msida flyover project, goes contrary to the spirit of his new-found conversion to sustainable mobility,” Cacopardo said.

He did not hide his scepticism over the plan that will see Infrastructure Malta invest €35 million over four years to create a national dedicated cycling network.

“Once again, after years of anti-sustainability, pro-pollution populism, seeing is believing,” Cacopardo added.

ADPD Secretary-general Ralph Cassar said the commitment made by Aaron Farrugia for safe routes for commuter cyclists is a welcome change from the “anti-scooter, anti-bicycle and anti-pedestrian rhetoric” the minister himself peddled until recently.

“While it is good that the minister has committed to safe cycling routes for commuters, we hope that this project will be pursued with the same level of zeal, commitment and proper funding as the self-defeating pro-car projects,” Cassar said.