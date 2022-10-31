After the roads, minister announces creation of cycle paths network

After an ambitious road building exercise that is still going on, Infrastructure Malta will be investing €35 million in the creation of a cycling network.

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia announced the plan after joining a group of cyclists on Sunday to better understand the difficulties they face in getting around the island.

Farrugia, who was joined by IM CEO Ivan Falzon, told the cyclists that the agency will be investing €35 million over the next four years to create a dedicated cycling network that allows people to arrive at their intended destination by bicycle.

The minister said a national cycling strategy will be finalised with stakeholders.

Cyclists complain that road infrastructure is inadequate and unsafe to use, while some of the cycling routes created as part of the new roads built over the past five years are unconnected.

The initial routes will cover the immediate harbour areas and Valletta. The first phase of the project will go to tender in March, focusing on the Valletta and Floriana area.