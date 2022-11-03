Councils asked to include open spaces in 60km road-building projects for towns

Some 60km in residential road projects will be implemented in 2023, in a work plan between local councils and Infrastructure Malta.

IM said it is in consultation with the 54 local councils in Malta for a work plan over the next three years, on a national plan to improve the quality of residential roads across the country.

Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia spoke of the need for good quality and safe roads for people at an IM business breakfast, but encouraged active mobility and alternative means of transport.

Government will invest €35 million to strengthen active mobility infrastructure which will include cycling infrastructure and incorporating infrastructure that complements the use of public transport.

Transport Malta will put into effect a system where any roadworks by government entities and local councils will be marked with a sign that shows all the details of these works, including the responsible entity, project deadlines, and how long inconvenience will last. “This will ensure a degree of transparency to residents and commuters,” said Farrugia.

Parliamentary secretary for local councils Alison Zerafa Civelli said councils would always be more knowledgeable of the needs of localities and their residents, and that consultation with IM should result in a more effective and efficient implementation process.

IM has asked local councils to update the list of residential roads that need to be reconstructed between 2023 and 2025.

Local councils will be able to designate an area of their roads for active mobility purposes, without this being deducted from their allocations for road surfacing and works. These spaces need to be open spaces separated, or partially separated, from roads used by those traveling on foot or by bicycle.

IM will consult with the relevant organisations that have sub-surface service infrastructure, to arrange all the necessary work for each road so that it may be completed in a single project.