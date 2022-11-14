PN executive committee approves new administrative posts

The Nationalist Party’s Executive Committee has approved three new administrative posts within the party.

Psychologist Mary Anne Lauri, a university professor, was the only candidate to contest the role of president for political research vacated by Martina Caruana.

MP Chris Said was the only candidate for the role of president for social dialogue, which was vacated by MP Ivan J. Bartolo, and accountant Mario Ellul was the only nomination for the post of treasurer, a role he has occupied since the end of 2020.

The executive committee thanked Martina Caruana and Ivan J Bartolo for their work in their respective roles.

The one-horse races to fill these three vacancies follow similar non-contests for the posts of leader and deputy leader in the aftermath of the March general election.

Bernard Grech ran uncontested for the post of leader, the same as Alex Perici Calascione, who contested the deputy leadership.

