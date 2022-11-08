No contest for PN administrative posts

There will be no contest to fill in three vacancies within the Nationalist Party’s administrative structure after only three nominations were submitted.

Psychologist Mary Anne Lauri, a university professor, is the only candidate to contest the role of president for political research vacated by Martina Caruana.

MP Chris Said is the only candidate for the role of president for social dialogue, which was vacated by MP Ivan J. Bartolo.

Accountant Mario Ellul is the only nomination for the post of treasurer, a role he has occupied since the end of 2020.

The PN said in a statement that the election of these officials will take place on Monday 14 November at a meeting of the executive committee.

The one-horse races to fill these three vacancies follow similar non-contests for the posts of leader and deputy leader in the aftermath of the March general election.

Bernard Grech ran uncontested for the post of leader, the same as Alex Perici Calascione, who contested the deputy leadership.