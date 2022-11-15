Transport Malta officials suspended after video shows them beating up man in Marsa

At least two Transport Malta officials have been suspended pending an investigation into a video showing two officials beating up a man in Marsa.

In comments to MaltaToday, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia condemned the behaviour and said he was informed that the officials in question have been suspended pending an internal investigation at Transport Malta.

Police are also investigating the case.

Video footage published to Lovin Malta shows two Transport Malta officials beating up a man in Marsa as he was lying on the ground in the middle of the road.

Later in the video, other people are seen trying to break up the fight.

According to the news portal, the video was taken in Qormi Road on 26 October at 9:30pm.

It is unclear why the two officials acted so aggressively with the man.