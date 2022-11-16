Government to announce abortion law changes

The government is expected to announce changes to the law that will allow doctors to terminate a pregnancy if the mother’s life and health are at stake.

The legal amendments will be presented at a press conference Health Minister Chris Fearne and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard will give at 3pm. Reforms parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg will also be present.

This will be the first major change to Malta’s strict anti-abortion law, which makes no exceptions. Indeed, Malta is the only European state, apart from the Vatican, where abortion is illegal in all circumstances.

It is unclear what the amendments will contain but the changes were promised by Fearne earlier this year in the wake of a case involving an American tourist who was denied an abortion despite being told her pregnancy was no longer viable.

Andrea Prudente started miscarrying while on holiday in Malta with her partner. Despite doctors telling her the pregnancy was not viable, she was denied an abortion because the foetus still had a heartbeat.

She was eventually flown out to Spain where her pregnancy was terminated.

Prudente’s case cast Malta into the international spotlight for putting the woman’s health and possibly her life on the line because of the country’s draconian laws.

Prudente has filed a constitutional case against the state, claiming her human rights were breached.

Fearne had instructed the health department to come up with legal changes that would allow doctors to provide the best care possible to women.

Under current legislation, the woman and doctors risk jail time, while the latter also risk losing their warrant.

Prime Minister Robert Abela recently said the changes would protect doctors and women from prosecution.