Updated | Air Malta flight makes emergency landing at Luqa airport

Updated at 8:53am with statement from Malta International Airport

An Air Malta flight to Vienna declared an in-flight emergency and diverted back to Malta International Airport on Thursday morning.

Flight KM514 had just left the airport, with 170 passengers and seven crew members on board, when it rerouted back and made an emergency landing.

Malta International Airport said in a statement that it landed at 8:07am. The airport's Rescue and Fire-Fighting Team was dispatched to the site immediately and passengers were disembarked safely after landing.

In a company statement, Air Malta said customers will be provided with hotel accommodation during the day and a replacement delayed flight will operate at a later timing.

Customers booked on KM515 from Vienna to Malta will also be provided with hotel accommodation and a replacement flight.

Airport operations have not been affected by the emergency landing, the spokesperson said. An investigation is underwary.

Sources told MaltaToday that smoke was detected in the cabin of the airplane, prompting it to turn back.

More to follow