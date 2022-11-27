First whispers of ministers planning moves for Labour deputy role

Senior Cabinet ministers are positioning themselves for the eventuality that Chris Fearne, the deputy prime minister and minister for health, may be Robert Abela’s choice for European Commissioner in 2024.

The health minister, once a leadership rival to Abela in 2020, carved for himself a prominent role during the COVID pandemic as he led the island’s health response during the following two years. His distinguished contribution has been recognised by World Health Organisation heads.

In the wake of Labour’s annual general conference, leading delegates and executive committee members, as well as two Cabinet ministers, spoke of minister of the economy Silvio Schembri as a possible contender for the vacancy for the deputy leadership.

Schembri is said to enjoy a close relationship with Abela, even though his internal critics might find him not to be a bonding figure required for the role. The PM on the other hand, is believed to see Schembri as a safe pair of hands for the deputy role.

Other potential candidates being mentioned could be either education minister Clifton Grima, or Gozo minister Clint Camilleri. Both ministers recorded high first-count votes in the March 2022 election.

A senior Cabinet minister said Fearne’s decision on whether to accept to move to the EU Commission would allow Abela to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle, and bring in new faces from the backbench, many of whom have expressed frustration at their lack of involvement in government activity.