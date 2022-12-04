[LIVE] Pro-life march against abortion ban reform gathers outside Castille

Some 1,500 demonstators have gathered in Valletta to voice their anger over legal amendments that will allow for the termination of pregnancy if done to save the life and health of the mother.

Protestors gathered in front of Castille, the Office of the Prime Minister, at 3pm today as a show of force against the government's planned abortion reform.

The protest is being organised by the pro-life organisation Life Network Malta Foundation. It is set to be attended by Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

Church-goers on Sunday were also informed of the protest during mass.

The Foundation is also circulating a petition to stop the legal amendment from passing through parliament.