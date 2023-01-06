Malta to require negative COVID-19 test for travellers from China

Travellers coming to Malta from China will have to present a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test in light of surging infections in the country.

According to a new legal notice, travellers will have to perform the test no more than 48 hours prior to their arrival in Malta. This will not apply to children who are 11 years old or younger.

The requirement wil come into force on 9 January.

Diplomats from various European countries gathered in Brussels on Wednesday to formulate a plan for dealing with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in China.

According to Politico, the diplomats agreed that EU member states should recommend that all individuals on flights to and from China wear high-grade face masks.

Additionally, they "encouraged" countries to implement random testing of passengers arriving from China and to require negative pre-departure tests.

China had previously expressed its opposition to such measures, with a spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Ministry stating that COVID-19 screenings on travelers from China are "unacceptable."

Despite this, Italy has already mandated testing for people arriving from China by plane, and Spain, France, and the UK have followed suit.