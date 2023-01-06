menu

Road collapses beneath bus with Manchester United women’s team before match

Despite a rough start to the match, they went on to defeat Birkirkara 10-0

6 January 2023, 9:02pm
by Nicole Meilak

A bus transporting the Manchester United women's soccer team to a match in Paola became stranded after a section of the road collapsed beneath it.

The back wheel of the bus fell into a large pothole as the road gave way, causing the vehicle to become stuck.

The Manchester United women's team is in Malta for a training camp, which included a friendly match against Birkirkara at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Manchester United Women’s team dominated the friendly match on Friday night against their Birkirkara counterparts with a 10-0 score at Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The two teams played in front of a record audience of 1,053 people, smashing the previous record for a local women’s game of 764 people.

Before the match, Manchester coach Marc Skinner gushed praise on Malta and its environment.

“It is a privilege for us to be here as we are enjoying this opportunity and obviously, this weather makes it for a perfect training camp for our players,” Skinner said.

Manchester United started scoring early in the match with a goal from Vilde Bøe Risa in the 8th minute.

English player Alessia Russo doubled the lead for her team in the 16th minute, and went on to score United’ third a few minures later.

Lucía García, Grace Clinton, Nikita Parris, Martha Thomas all went on to score for Manchester United, with Jade Moore scoring twice.

