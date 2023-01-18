Three earthquakes in 24 hours, tremors felt across the island

Three earthquakes were felt across Malta in just 24 hours, according to The Seismic Monitoring and Research Group (SMRG) within the Department of Geosciences, University of Malta.

The first two earthquakes were registered during the evening, with one on 17 January at 8:42pm and another on 18 January at 5:20am.

The two earthquakes registered a magnitude of around 4.3 and 4.7 respectively, but these were revised upwards to 4.4 and 5.1.

Later on, a third tremor struck Malta at around 4:51pm.

Shaking was reported in several localities across Malta.

According to the seismic monitoring website, the earthquakes were part of a cluster of eight earthquakes south of Malta.

The SMRG operates the Malta Seismic Network, consisting of eight seismic stations located over Malta, Gozo and Comino.

The public is urged to report their experience of the shaking on the questionnaire.