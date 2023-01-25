Authorities charged 20 individuals over prostitution in 2022, information tabled in parliament shows.

The information was tabled in the House by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri in reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina.

From the 20 individuals charged, 19 were women and one was a man. The nationalities of the accused were Colombian (9), Honduran (1), Maltese (3), Moroccan (1), Peruvian (1), Spanish (2) and Venezuelan (3).

The localities where the individuals were carrying out activities related to prostitution were St Paul’s Bay, Marsaskala and Munxar, Gozo.

The majority of cases were handed suspended sentences, which ranged from one year to four years. A majority also saw the forfeiture and destruction of items seized during arrests.

The remaining cases are sub-judice.

In 2021, only one individual, a Maltese national, was charged over prostitution. The case is still in sub-judice stage.

During the pandemic year (2020), no arrests or charges were made in relation to prostitution.