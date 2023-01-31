Karl Cini refuses to answer questions during PAC testimony

Nexia BT partner Karl Cini refused to answer all questions put to him when he was called to testify in front of parliament’s public accounts committee (PAC).

Currently, the PAC is examining the Auditor General’s report on the contracts awarded to Electrogas Ltd by Enemalta. The company had secured the tender to build and operate a gas power station and LNG terminal.

Nexia BT was on the financial committee that was evaluating proposals by companies bidding to construct the gas-fired power station, and Cini was called to testify for this reason.

“My client will not exercise a right to not incriminate yourself, but a right to silence,” Cini’s lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell said at the start of the session.

Nationalist MP Darren Carabott said that the Speaker already ruled on situations like this, after Konrad Mizzi had also refused to answer questions put to him when testifying before the same committee in the previous legislature.

Carabott insisted that Cini can only choose not to respond to questions that could incriminate him. All other questions had to be answered.

Tonna Lowell maintained that his client has a right to remain silent, and that this is a basic human right.

Nationalist MP David Agius said it was was disrespectful to do this, especially when the committee was asking basic questions on his occupation.

But Carabott delivered the questions as usual, asking about the tender process and Nexia BT’s involvement in the Electrogas project.

To each one, Cini replied: “I exercise my right to silence.”

“Didn’t you feel that there was a conflict of interest when Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi were clients of Nexia BT while Nexia BT was chosen as a consultant for the tender?”

“I exercise my right to silence.”

A question raised by Carabott on Nexia’s dealings with Mossack Fonseca, of Panama Papers notoriety, was met with criticism from Labour MP Glen Bedingfield, who said that the question was out of order.

Nationalist MP David Agius responded that if Cini wanted to make anything clear about Nexia BT’s dealings, he has the opportunity to tackle them now.

Carabott said he will report what happened in the session to the Speaker of the House before Tuesday’s parliamentary sitting. “Then it’s up to the speaker to take the necessary steps”.

Public Accounts Committee Chairman Darren Carabott later requested a ruling from Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia on whether witnesses testifying before the PAC can opt out of answering all questions posed to them.