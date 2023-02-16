Chamber slams ‘cowboy’ contractors’ lack of accountability

The architects’ chamber has criticised the lack of accountability faced by the “unscrupulous cowboys” who engage in questionable development practices.

“Regardless of any professional shortcomings, no perit, whether acting as perit-in-charge or STO, can possibly control unscrupulous cowboys with questionable competence at the wheel of heavy machinery toppling over buildings into public spaces as witnessed in Psaila Street,” Kamra tal-Periti said.

The Building Construction Authority has fined Excel Ltd €3,150 and Polidano €5,000 over irregularities connected to the demolition of the Go Exchange building in Psaila Street after issuing a stop notice.

The stop notice was issued after stones were seen falling into the street during demolition works.

The chamber said on Saturday 11 February, its council opened an investigation to establish whether the incident that occurred in the site located in Psaila Street Birkirkara formerly housing the GO Exchange buildings gave rise to potential breaches by any of the periti involved in the project, including the perit in charge of the project and the site technical officer.

“If the Council determines that there is a potential breach, the perit or periti involved will be afforded the right to exculpate themselves as provided for in the Periti Act,” the chamber said.

It said the professional scrutiny of architects is heavily scrutinised, “and rightly so”, but said this contrast sharply with the lack of scrutiny faced by contractors.

“Those involved will suffer no consequences for their actions as not only is there no comparable disciplinary procedure for contractors to that of the Kamra, but there is not even a licence to lose,” the chamber said.

It said the lack of proper deterrent is leading to anarchy in the industry. “The industry is overrun by anarchy, which is tempered solely by the goodwill of those periti, developers and contractors who feel a moral and ethical obligation to uphold standards against all odds.”

In comments to MaltaToday on Wednesday, chamber president Andre Pizzuto said the case exposes the limitations of the current regulatory system which the investigation will also look into.

"The system is broken and is aimed at minimising costs for the developers while putting all responsibilities on architects but not on contractors," Pizzuto said.

He also reprimanded government for still procrastinating on enacting this register, despite widespread agreement among stakeholders in the sector, including the Malta Developers Association.

Back in November, Minister for Public Works and Planning Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi had announced that the publication of draft regulations on licensing of contractors for public consultation was imminent.

READ ALSO: Building watchdog chair resigns following Portelli conflict | Clash of the Titans: Polidano blames Portelli for Psaila Street demolition mayhem