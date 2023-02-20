Transport Malta exploring legal changes to allow LNG bunkering in Grand Harbour

Transport Malta exploring legal changes to allow LNG tankers to bunker in the Grand Harbour.

The transport authority issued a tender for consultancy services to investigate the possibility of allowing LNG-carrying vessels to operate within the Grand Harbour and other Maltese ports.

Current legislation lists LNG as a volatile product and a dangerous good, and therefore is not permitted in the Grand Harbour.

The only LNG vessels that are allowed to enter the Grand Harbour are those in ballast making use of ship repair facilities, and this is only allowed following the issuance of a gas free certificate or being in a vapor saturated with free oxygen content nearly zero.

Transport Malta notes in the tender document that the prohibition is based on a decision by the British based on the Grand Harbour’s layout and the close proximity to property used for residential and commercial purposes.

“Given the developments made in LNG bunkering, and the use of the fuel by vessels, the reasons that led to this restriction may no longer be applicable and thus the definitions and restrictions [at law] for bunkers, dangerous cargo and dangerous goods need to be redefined as these are now deemed as outdated.”

“Once the definition of bunkers is amended and the scope is widened to include any marine fuel uses for ship propulsion (including VLSFO, biofuels, LNG), ships may start calling at Grand Harbour with bunkers that may be considered as volatile.”

As things stand, LNG vessels can only call at the Port of Marsaxlokk, which is considered an industrial port. It hosts the container transshipment terminal and industrial storage facilities operated by the Malta Freeport Terminals and a number of petroleum terminals.

But the Grand Harbour is considered a multi-purpose international port, hence the restriction.

LNG is gaining popularity as a marine fuel since it emits significantly less sulfur dioxide and particulate matter compared to traditional marine fuels, and also produces lower levels of greenhouse gases.

This has led to an increase in the number of LNG-fueled vessels worldwide, and the development of LNG bunkering infrastructure in many ports including major European ports such as the Port of Rotterdam, Port of Amsterdam, and Port of Barcelona.

While LNG is considered a safer fuel compared to traditional marine fuels, there are still concerns about the risks associated with LNG bunkering