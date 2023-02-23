Woman grievously injured in Mdina collision

A 35-year-old woman has been hospitalised after a crash in Mdina on Thursday morning.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Tal-Infetti at around 8:45am.

The incident occurred when a Mazda MX-30, driven by a 45-year-old from Pembroke, collided with a Toyota Vitz driven by the 35-year-old from Dingli.

The victim was given immediate assistance by a medical team and was taken to the Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. There, she was confirmed to be seriously injured.

Her condition is still pending. Police investigations are ongoing.