menu

Woman grievously injured in Mdina collision

A 35-year-old woman hospitalised after a crash in Mdina on Thursday morning.

marianna_calleja
23 February 2023, 5:06pm
by Marianna Calleja

A 35-year-old woman has been hospitalised after a crash in Mdina on Thursday morning.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Tal-Infetti at around 8:45am.

The incident occurred when a Mazda MX-30, driven by a 45-year-old from Pembroke, collided with a Toyota Vitz driven by the 35-year-old from Dingli.

The victim was given immediate assistance by a medical team and was taken to the Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. There, she was confirmed to be seriously injured.

Her condition is still pending. Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.