George Degiorgio prison leave ‘one of the most insensitive decisions’ to society – PM

The court’s decision to allow convicted killer George Degiorgio out of prison to attend a family baptism party was ‘one of the most insensitive decisions’ handed down by a court, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Speaking at a political activity in Ħal Għaxaq, Abela was reacting to the news that Degiorgio, who was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, was allowed prison leave to celebrate a family baptism after two court decrees overruled the Attorney General’s initial objection.

“A person who was found g uilty of one of the worst crimes was let out of prison this week,” Abela said. “This is one of the most insensitive decisions for our society. Most insensitive to the victims of this criminal. It’s a decision that sends a bad message to society.”

Malta was enraged when images uploaded online showed a jolly Degiorgio posing for photos with a drink in hand, surrounded by family members. The baptism took place at the Basilica of St Paul in Rabat at 5pm and Degiorgio also attended a later party at Giardini Villambrosa.

Lawyers Leslie Cuschieri and Noel Bianco had filed an application on the 16 February for Degiorgio to attend the family event. Although the General Attorney objected, two court decrees eventually granted him permission, after an appeal.

The Criminal Court presided by Judge Edwina Grima agreed to his attendance, subject to him being accompanied by correctional officers the whole time and that he returns to prison at 9pm.

The Court of Criminal Appeals presided by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, and judges Joseph R. Micallef and Giovanni Grixti did not find an objection as well.

The court argued that ever since Degiorgio was already serving a prison sentence, it could not object to his attendence, subject to the approval, discretion and the conditions of the Director of the Correctional Services Agency.