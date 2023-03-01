Customs seizes over €75,000 in undeclared cash in February

Customs Malta seized over €75,000 worth of undeclared cash across four cases during the month of February, among other items including 6kg of cannabis and 108 wine bottles.

In a statement rounding up the department’s work in February, Customs Malta said that from the four cases when undeclared cash was intercepted, three resulted in an out-of-court settlement with fines worth €4,589.

A total of €39,028 was detected in those three cases.

In the fourth case alone, a total of €36,014 was detected. This person was taken to court and was handed a court fine of €14,357.70.

Customs officials also seized 6kg of cannabis and 108 wine bottles in two other separate cases.