Gżira mayor brands Labour president ‘anti-socialist’ over garden fuel pump plan

The Labour mayor of Gżira is on his soapbox in defence of his town against plans by the Lands Authority to relocate a fuel station to Gzira Gardens.

His missive was aimed at the presence of Labour Party president Ramona Attard, who appears as a lawyer for the Lands Authority in an appeal against an EPRT verdict in favour of the Gzira council.

“I’m gobsmacked at the lackeys who are ready to mock their own party colleagues simply to benefit themselves and some businessman. ‘You’re causing us trouble’, one of them told me... what about the trouble to the people who elect us, does that not count for anything?”

Borg Manché said he will be fighting tooth and nail in court so that no fuel pump is relocated to the garden area, but he was equally critical of his own party.

“It is inconceivable that a socialist party does not give serious priority to the environment, and it is for that reason that I was removed from CEO of Ambjent Malta, because I am not a ‘yes man’,” Borg Manché said.

“It is inconceivable and senseless for the town with the highest population density to be denied its unique garden, its sole lung. It is the people’s right to have open, green spaces and not unbridled construction and road infrastructure.”

The saga concerns the fuel station just outside Manoel Island, which is to be relocated from its current site to make way for a new bridge as part of MIDI’s project. The Lands Authority has delineated a larger site a few metres down from the existing fuel pump at the edge of Gzira Gardens. The proposal will see the bigger fuel station take up 930sq.m of what is currently garden space.

Borg Manché dug deeper to say he was “walking in step with his socialist principles and oath of loyalty to electors without fear and favour”, before turning once again to Ramona Attard.

“Destroying a garden that has served its people for 120 years to give up 930sq.m of is to a fuel station is the most anti-socialist thing you can do by exposing people to high levels of carcinogenic gasses. Is that how we treat the people? If this is not madness or treason, I don’t know what is.”

Borg Manché asked what party line should be toed in a socialist party if not fighting for open spaces for citizens, and not showing the necessary spine and personality to serve the people.

The mayor also urged people to sign the petition set up by the Gżira council against the proposed fuel station relocation.

The current Labour administration was elected on a pledge to increase and conserve public green open spaces and has also set up an agency, Project Green, tasked with implementing the plans.