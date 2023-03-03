Activists take to Valletta for Global Climate Strike

Activists took to Valletta on Friday evening to take part in a Global Climate Strike and call on government to invest more in renewable energies.

Protestors walked from Triton Square to Parliament and chanted "no more coal, no more oil, keep the carbon in the soil", calling on the government to avoid financing fossil fuel projects and instead invest for heavily in renewable energy while supporting public and active commuters.

Their demands to the government include keeping fossil fuels in the ground, increasing the 2030 target to 40% renewable energy, and prioritising people over cars while supporting public transport and active commuting options.

Dawn Sammut, who organised the strike, delivered a speech to protesters and blamed world leaders for failing to take action on the climate crisis.

"The climate crisis is being funded by their fossil fuel investments, meanwhile the world is on fire," she said.

The strike was attended by local activists and youths, including members from NGOs Moviment Graffitti and Extinction Rebellion.

It was further endorsed by BirdLife Malta, Nature Trust – FEE Malta, FAA, Din L-Art Ħelwa, The Archaeological Society Malta, The ‘Grow10Trees’ Project, Rota, Friends of the Earth Malta and Malta Girl Guides.