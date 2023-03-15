Greens say Muscat should have no diplomatic passport with immunity

Malta’s green party ADPD has demanded that the government rescinds a diplomatic passport issued to former prime minister Joseph Muscat, saying the disgraced ex-Labour leader could yet be the subject of criminal inquiries related to the Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals privatisation.

News of the diplomatic passport for Muscat broke in replies given in parliament by Prime Minister Robert Abela, on a question related to Muscat’s severance package.

“It should be rescinded with immediate effect,” said ADPD chair Carmel Cacopardo. “A diplomatic passport gives its bearer a number of diplomatic rights and privileges which, bearing in mind the serious circumstances which led to Joseph Muscat resigning as prime minister, create further suspicions on his actions which still await in-depth criminal investigation.”

Cacopardo was referring to the ongoing magisterial inquiry into the Vitals-Steward hospital deal, following a civil case instituted by Nationalist MP Adrian Delia that obtained a court order to rescind the fraudulent concession.

“Muscat is the subject of numerous allegations, most of which have not been investigated. Being the bearer of a diplomatic passport would possibly allow him to travel around the world with diplomatic immunity. Muscat has been on numerous trips abroad, including the well-documented trips to Dubai and Baku,” Cacopardo said.

“With so many allegations connected to Joseph Muscat still unresolved, it is ill-advised to have him in possession of a diplomatic passport. It needs to be rescinded forthwith. In addition, a full and public account of its use should be made,” Cacopardo added.

While Prime Minister Robert Abela included the diplomatic passport in the list of privileges that are part of Joseph Muscat’s transitional allowance and severance package, the prized passport is also accorded to similar dignitaries.

A case in point is former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi, who told MaltaToday however that his displomatic passport is not part of his severance package.

“My wife and I hold a diplomatic passport at the pleasure of the Malta government – not part of the severance package. It proves useful especially when on official business such as when I was on official assignments on behalf of the Commonwealth Secretariat, or participation at EPP summits or at other international group meetings of which I am an active member. I am presently in London attending such a meeting.”