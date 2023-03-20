Jean Paul Sofia’s friends put up banner demanding justice

The friends of Jean Paul Sofia, the young victim of a construction accident, have hung a banner calling for justice for the 20-year-old's death.

The banner, reading #JusticeForJeanPaulSofia was hung to a construction site close to the Msida skatepark by the victim’s friends, calling for a public inquiry into his death.

“The inquiry is essential so that we can understand why Jean Paul Sofia’s life – filled with health and love – was cut short on the 3 December,” the post read.

The page on Sunday published a letter sent to government MPs calling for a public inquiry to be launched.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has dismissed calls for a public inquiry to investigate the death of Jean Paul Sofia, who died in a building collapse last year. Instead, Abela criticised the ‘unacceptable’ time it is taking for a magisterial inquiry into the death of the 20-year-old to conclude.

Sofia was killed in a construction site accident last December, after a three-storey building he was working at collapsed during construction works. Five men - three Albanian, a Maltese and a Bosnian were rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department.

Magistrate Marseann Farrugia is conducting an inquiry into the incident.