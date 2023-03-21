PN reiterates call for Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry: ‘Abela fears consuquences’

The Nationalist Party has once again called upon the Maltese government to hold a public inquiry into the death of young construction worker Jean Paul Sofia.

Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia said the impassioned plea by Sofia’s mother Isabel was supported by the Maltese people, yet Prime Minister Robert Abela was opposing the request, claiming a parallel hearing to the ongoing magisterial inquiry would be a show of no-confidence in Malta’s judicial process.

Caruana Cilia said a public hearing into the Sofia death could propose recommendations to Malta’s building industry and construction laws, that eventually save lives.

“The people are asking why the government is opposing such a request. Sofia’s death has shocked the entire nation. Does the PM fear that this public inquiry is going to uncover a raft of broken rules by people close to Robert Abela? And is there anybody inside the Cabinet who has understood the justifed pleas for a public inquiry?”

Nationalist MP Stanley Zammit added that the government should be providing enough financial and human resources for a public inquiry into the death of Sofia, as well as other unresolved occupational health and safety inquires, fatalities included, that remain pending.

“Abela’s government is hiding the truth by refusing to have a public inquiry, leaving so many families, such as the Sofias, in the blind. It is as if nothing has happened: Abela’s government must shoulder responsibility to fight the culture of ‘might is right’ and institutional anarchy.”