Nisa Laburisti condemns 'misogynistic attacks' against Rosianne Cutajar

The Labour Party’s women’s forum has condemned the recent publication of private WhatsApp conversations between MP Rosianne Cutajar and alleged Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech, calling it a "misogynistic attack.”

"This is how a cruel political debate can develop," Nisa Laburisti said.

On Wednesday, the forum said it regrets seeing how at ease some people felt attacking in such a sexist manner, even in defiance of Court rulings.

"This is not going to be the norm. We cannot remain silent when it is obvious that certain people feel free to make such attacks because she is a female politician," they said.

The forum also criticised the timing of their publication, which came just a day before Cutajar's libel case against author Mark Camilleri.

On his personal blog, Camilleri published Cutajar’s unredacted intimate chats with Yorgen Fenech, who is indicted for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, in all their toe-curling detail.

Cutajar’s lawyers wrote to the Attorney General on Wednesday morning arguing that she was obliged to inform the court and request an investigation into the leaked chats.

Later on Tuesday, the judge accepted the Attorney General's request for an investigation but did not appear to have upheld Cutajar’s request for Camilleri’s arrest.