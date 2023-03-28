Commissioner asked to investigate ABBA’s intimidation of children during gender fluidity play

ADPD International Secretary Mina Jack Tolu has requested the Commissioner for Children investigate Christian conservative party ABBA and their leader Ivan Grech Mintoff for intimidating children during a Spazju Kreattiv performance on gender fluidity.

“I believe their presence was directly impacting on the freedom of children to access culture,” Mina Jack Tolu said. “Access to culture is an important right for children to enjoy, and they should do this without fear of harassment or intimidations in the places set up precisely for this purpose.”

Żigużajg’s website describes Gender Boss as a "multidisciplinary performance aimed at teaching youngsters about gender fluidity" and "entertaining the concept that gender is flexible and adaptable, not selected for you but by you".

The government programme of cultural events aimed at children and families, is set to put on five performances – twice for schools and three times for the general public.

Nationalist MPs Julie Zahra and Justin Schembri were the first to raise concerns over the play, saying they were reflecting “worries parents’” concerns. Zahra also admitted she did not read a copy of the screen play.

Mina Jack Tolu said they were shocked to learn that play organisers had to hire security personnel due to the presence at prior showings of members of Partit Abba, who also recorded the play and workshop and asked questions to the children present.

The party had taken to Facebook to say that they would be seeking legal advice over any action they could take against the performance.

“This is extremely concerning as I believe their presence was directly impacting on the freedom of children to access culture,” Tolu said. “I remain extremely concerned by the dangerous behaviour and actions of a registered political party, and therefore call on you to investigate Partit Abba and their leader Ivan Grech Mintoff for intimidation and harassment in a children's space.”

The ADPD executive member also said they contacted Children's Rights Observatory Malta, who are publishers of the children’s manifesto to ask them to rescind Julie Zahra and Justin Schembri’s signatures from the manifesto.

“It’s clear that both MPs have acted against the manifesto which they have signed,” they said.