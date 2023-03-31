[IN PICTURES] Malta's highest authorities celebrate Freedom Day with wreath-laying ceremony

Malta's highest authorities celebrated Freedom Day on Friday with a traditional wreath-laying ceremony in Birgu.

President of Malta George Vella, with Prime Minister Robert Abela and representative of the Leader of the Opposition Robert Cutajar, attended the ceremony at the Freedom Monument in Birgu.

The three of them laid wreaths near the monument after the President was given the national salute.

Freedom Day commemorates the day Malta gained its freedom and officially became a sovereign state. On March 31, 1979, the last British vessels left, and Malta was no longer used as a British military base.

The traditional regatta takes place every year on Freedom Day, with commemorative trophies and shields presented to the winners.

In this year's edition of the regatta, there will also be a frigate race for female rowers, and the winner of the race will also be presented with a special shield.