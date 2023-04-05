Spanish PM in Malta for overnight visit, leaders discuss range of issues in Castille

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez held a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela at Auberge de Castille on Tuesday evening, as part of a brief visit by Sánchez to Malta before Spain assumes the presidency of the European Union in July.

Sánchez arrived in Malta after his visit to Cyprus and was given a ceremonial welcome at Castille Square.

During their discussion, the two leaders addressed several issues, including regional and EU matters, the war in Ukraine, migration, economic growth, and inflationary pressures.

Abela noted that Malta, being disadvantaged in prices and access because of its small market size, will be lobbying for better access to medicines in the European market.

He added that medicines should be priced fairly, regardless of private interests. “We are one common market.”

On the other hand, Sánchez said that Europe needs to be stronger and more autonomous, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He added that the Spanish presidency will look to improve commercial relations with Latin America and North Africa.

The two leaders also spoke about migration. “We need to stop people being abused by human traffickers as they look for a better life,” Abela said.