Visit Malta takes centre stage as Manchester United host Brentford on Wednesday evening

Visit Malta branding will be adorning Old Trafford, as Manchester United host Brentford at the Theatre of Dreams on Wednesday evening.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo took to Facebook to announce how Malta will be the “centre of attention” during tonight’s game.

“Visit Malta will have advertisements both inside and outside Old Trafford,” he said. “Maltese cuisine will also be available for those attending the game both before and after the match.”

In September 2019, the Malta Tourism Authority signed an agreement with Manchester United, making it the club’s official destination partner.

The agreement has been subject to controversy over the years, with Bartolo refusing to disclose the cost of the partnership agreement.

On Wednesday, the minister said the advertising on show during today’s match between Brentford and Manchester United, shows “the potential the partnership has for the country.”