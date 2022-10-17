Bartolo refuses to disclose cost of partnership agreement between Man Utd and MTA

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has refused to divulge details on the partnership agreement between Manchester United and Visit Malta.

“Due to the commercial nature of the contract, the required information cannot be disclosed,” Bartolo replied to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia.

Last August, Manchester United and the Malta Tourism Authority renewed a partnership agreement making VisitMalta the English club’s official destination partner.

Through the agreement, the VisitMalta brand benefits from strong exposure during the club’s home matches and digital marketing channels, social media and on printed media worldwide.

News of the renewal was announced at a special press event held at Old Trafford in Manchester, in the presence of Clayton Bartolo, Minister for Tourism, Anthony Gatt, Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for Tourism, and Carlo Micallef, Chief Executive Office of the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA).

Replying to another question on the cost of the trip to Manchester for the press event by the Nationalist MP, Bartolo said it was carried out according to the MFE Circular No.3/2022 and cost government €6,600.