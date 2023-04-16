'Don't be afraid of criticism but fear not taking decisions to avoid backlash,' says Abela to PL delegates

Prime Minister Robert Abela told the Labour Party delegates to not be afraid of criticism but fear not taking decisions in order to avoid backlash.

Addressing the closing of the PL’s general conference on Sunday morning, Abela said that the PL is the only party that believes in reform, progress and change, while the conservative “others” are comfortable with the status quo.

“We will never cease to dream, and we strive to sustain and fulfill the dreams of Maltese and Gozitans,” Abela said.

The PM said that the party should never say that it made it, and instead focus on the next targets.

“It’s human nature that people are never satisfied and want to reach more targets. That’s right as if we are content with our achievements, we would remain stagnant.”

Abela emphasised the importance of a strong economy combined with strong social policies. “We can’t have a society where you can aspire for a better economic future without a guarantee of a social safety net.”

He referred to the DBRS Morningstar’s A(high) rating and said that the “much crucial” financial services sector in Malta would be sustained.

Abela said the same would be done for the tourism sector, mentioning how in 2023 the Malta International Airport had the best first three months in the history of the country.

He pledged new and better standards in the construction industry, saying that the open consultation of the building contractors would separate the serious ones from others.

Abela also promised more land reclamation projects that make better use of clean resources and that safeguard the zones affected by them.

“Don’t be afraid of criticism – be afraid only of not taking decisions to avoid backlash. The others want to take us there for the whole of Malta to be stagnant,” Abela said.

“The others know that they’re completely empty of any new ideas and initiatives. They want to instill fear and stop the country from moving forward.”

In reference to Repubblika President Robert Aquilina’s new book ‘Pilatus: A Laundromat Bank in Europe’, the Prime Minister told the PN Opposition, “You stand no chance – you only make use of the books and blogs that you get lost into.”

He said that the PL government never invested in an area and neglected others, slamming the Nationalist Party for taking away public holidays, freezing pensions, and high utility bills.

“They change leader after leader, but their philosophy never changes,” Abela said.

He ended by saying that progress is calculated by the improvement in people’s lives and invited all delegates of the party to keep working courageously.