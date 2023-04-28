Recognition of fibromyalgia as disability depends on health authorities, ministry says

Any decision as to whether fibromyalgia and ME should be recognised as disabilities depends on advice from the health authorities, the Inclusion Ministry said.

Malta has so far addressed these conditions from a medical point of view by offering patients free medicines, the ministry told MaltaToday.

The ministry insisted that there is an ongoing international debate on whether fibromyalgia should be added to the list of recognised disabilities, shifting the onus onto the health authorities.

“The list of disabilities in our country is updated from time-to-time following advice received from the health authorities,” the ministry said.

In comments to this newspaper last week, fibromyalgia and ME sufferers reiterated calls for their condition to be considered a disability, which would enable them to benefit from more generous social service payments and services.

The same appeal was repeated by Labour backbench MP Randolph De Battista and Nationalist MP Alex Borg.

But the issue is far from straightforward. The Inclusion Ministry said that on 24 January 2007, the World Health Organisation classified fibromyalgia with the code M-79.7 in the International Classification of Diseases (Chapter XIII ‘Diseases of the musculoskeletal system and connective tissue’).

“Malta addresses this condition from a medical point of view and contrary to what most countries do, Malta helps patients with free medicines,” the ministry said, noting that in the last budget the government announced that another free medicine will be available to fibromyalgia sufferers.

Up until last year, there were only two different types of free medicines available for patients. The latest addition provides further relief for those suffering from this debilitating condition.

But for some, like Rebecca Camilleri, medicines could still prove useless. She is 39 years old and was diagnosed with both fibromyalgia and ME.

“Many ME and FM patients suffer from chemical sensitivity, so their only alternatives are vitamins and treatments like massages, acupuncture and heated pool. These add up to over €300 a month. How can they afford basic treatments when they can barely work?” Camilleri asked.

This is why sufferers like Camilleri, have long sought disability recognition. Such recognition would help with therapy, medication, alternative solutions which would improve their lives.

The root cause for the debate surrounding fibromyalgia is that several experts still argue that both fibromyalgia and ME are more of a mental disease than a musculoskeletal disease.

Originally called Fibrotitis, in the early 1820’s, after fibromyalgia tender points were discovered, medical experts classified the diseases as a rheumatic disorder that caused stiffness, pain, fatigue, and difficulty sleeping.

But within the medical field the jury is still out as to whether these conditions should be classified as disabilities despite their dilapidating nature.