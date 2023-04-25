Sa Maison, Valletta, and Blata l-Bajda lead the way in ‘revolutionising’ Sustainable Urban Upgrade

Starting its focus in Sa Maison, Valletta and the Sea Passenger Terminal through Blata l-Bajda, the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan will kick off its first phase by covering an approximate length of 3km of active mobility infrastructure.

The €35 million Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan aimed at creating safer connections across the country was unveiled by Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia, alongside Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon.

The project will involve significant infrastructural investments in urban areas to provide better options for travellers who prioritise active mobility.

Addressing a press conference at the Infrastructure Malta Headquarters on Tuesday, Farrugia reiterated the importance of these active mobility routes and the way that this project intends to address the much-needed change in mobility in our country.

“Through this total €35 million investment for the entire plan, we are offering people realistic alternatives to their private vehicles,” the Infrastructure Minister said.

The press conference highlighted how the planned connections will not only link places but also provide users with the ability to switch between different modes of transport along a route.

“Safe routes, with the proper infrastructure needed for people to make use of alternative modes of transport. Through this plan, we seek to address a change in mindset and help people understand that there are better alternatives to the private vehicle, and we are providing the infrastructure for them,” concluded Farrugia.

The routes will also aim to connect green spaces and busy nodes, creating a more efficient way to travel by walking and cycling. The government hopes that this will also further improve the country's urban spaces and transform them into places for all.