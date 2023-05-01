Diabetes sufferers faced with shortage of weight-loss wonder dug

Malta’s medicinal authorities have told pharmacists not to dispense a weight-loss wonder drug to customers other than type-2 diabetes sufferers, due to a worldwide shortage.

The drug Ozempic is only indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type-2 diabetes mellitus. But the medicinal was also found to be useful for weight management in non-sufferers over a prolonged period.

The Malta Medicines Authority said such use represents off-label use and currently places the availability of Ozempic for the indicated population at risk.

“Increased demand for Ozempic has led to shortages which are expected to continue throughout 2023. While supply will continue to increase, it is uncertain when it will be sufficient to fully meet current demand,” the MMA told pharmacists.

“Delayed awareness of the out-of-stock situation may result in patients missing the required doses, which may have clinical consequences such as hyperglycaemia,” the MMA said, telling pharmacists to switch patients to suitable alternatives and making clients aware of the international shortage.

The supply shortage is not related to a quality defect of the product or a safety issue, but because it’s the same drug as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy weight-loss treatment, yet at a different dose.

Doctors have been prescribing Ozempic off-label to patients desperate to try the most recent weight-loss treatment. While Ozempic is sold across Europe, Wegovy is yet to launch in most of the region and has also faced shortages in the US.

“Novo Nordisk is working diligently to manage supply of Ozempic in order to minimise the impact of this increase in demand,” the company said. “We sincerely apologise for this unfortunate situation and any inconvenience it may cause.”