Kirkop tunnel project delayed because of additional asphalt works

Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia had said the project would be completed by end April

karl_azzopardi
2 May 2023, 5:02pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The €18 million project is aimed at providing quicker and safer connections to localities in the vicinity of the airport

The Kirkop Tunnel Project has encountered slight delays due to the inclusion of additional asphalt works which were not included in the original plans, Infrastructure Maltahas said.

“The pending works of final asphalt courses in particular areas was slightly delayed due to the inclusion of complementary extents not originally covered in this project, namely parts of the road going to Hal Far and those extending from flyover to Kirkop tunnels,” Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon told MaltaToday. 

The pending final asphalt layers are scheduled to be concluded in the next few days, according to Falzon.

In a press conference last March, Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia said the project was nearing completion, with work expected to be finished by the end of April.

First started in January of 2021, the €18 million project is aimed at providing quicker and safer connections to Luqa, Gudja, Birżebbuġa, Kirkop, Mqabba, Qrendi, Żurrieq and Safi.

Last week the installation of gantries and preparatory work for road markings started, with landscaping works scheduled to start thereafter.

“Our attention now turns to the neighbouring distinct Luqa Junction Project with new routes planned to start being made available for use in the next few weeks,” Falzon said.

