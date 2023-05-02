Parliament begins debate on stricter fines for road safety infringements

Aaron Farrugia said motorists can anticipate more penalty points being deducted from their licenses and face a greater risk of having their driving licenses suspended, should the government’s new proposal receive parliamentary approval.

Parliament on Tuesday started discussing a new proposed law aimed to deter reckless driving and other traffic contraventions.

The bill, tabled by Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia, aims to enhance road safety through the imposition of increased fines and the deduction of penalty points from driving licenses.

In early February, Transport Malta unveiled new heftier fines and penalties for a host of traffic offences.

Where before a fine for mobile phone use while driving stood at €100 and three to six penalty points, new fines doubled the fine to a €200 fine.

Under the new regime, penalty points also increased to between six and nine. This means if caught twice committing the same offence, a driving licence will be temporarily revoked.

Farrugia highlighted the significance of these fines, which form an integral part of the joint plan by his ministry and Transport Malta.

The minister pointed out that over the past ten years, Malta's population has grown by 100,000, and the number of registered vehicles has increased to 430,000.

Though not all vehicles are on the road simultaneously, the rise in the number of drivers on the road highlights the need for effective deterrence measures against traffic violations.

It’s because of this "forever changing country’s demography," said Farrugia, that the new road safety strategy have been moved forward instead of being worked as proposed, in January 2026.

Farrugia said the new proposed law will also turn to e-scooters, as "they prove to be useful in reducing traffic congestion.”

The minister acknowledged that the biggest problem with such alternative transport, is where they are currently being parked, which frequently block doorways and promenade

Farrugia said some 15,000 trips by e-scooters were made every day in summer, and while ensuring they were safe for users and pedestrians, they should be encouraged.

A Transport Safety Investigations Commission, responsible for investigating the causes of fatal road accidents, will also be set up.

The measure is expected to tackle the increase in serious traffic accidents and come up with recommendations for relevant authorities.